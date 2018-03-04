VIDEO: Work finally begins on Grove Lodge roundabout potholes

Work has finally begun to repair the Grove Lodge roundabout's potholes.

Highways England sent contractors to the A27 roundabout by Worthing College last night to fix deep potholes in the eastbound lane which have aggravated drivers in recent months.

The Grove Lodge roundabout in Worthing was finally being repaired last night (March 3). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The roundabout was partially shut on the eastbound side, and temporary traffic lights were used to control traffic.

Adapted diggers could be seen drilling old tarmac to be removed, while trucks poured molten tarmac onto the road, with road rollers smoothing the surface.

After months of inaction from Highways England, which is responsible for maintaining all A-roads in Sussex, the government agency finally cowed to pressure from the public and local politicians.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, and Worthing Borough Councillor Louise Murphy launched a campaign to get the roundabout potholes fixed after many complaints from residents.

In late January, Mr Loughton posted on his Facebook page to announce the campaign had been successful. He said: “Really pleased to report that following the approach from Cllr Louise Murphy and me, Highways England have confirmed that the Grove Lodge Roundabout resurfacing scheme is scheduled for overnight weekend working in March subject to weather and this should be a comprehensive solution.”

It came after the Grove Lodge roundabout was voted as having the worst potholes in Worthing in a Worthing Herald poll.

