VIDEO: World Cup football skill shown off by rescue dogs

Two talented residents of Dogs Trust Shoreham are getting in the World Cup spirit and showing off their football skills in the hopes of scoring new owners.

Rufus the three-year-old border collie and nine-year-old shar pei cross Sizzles love nothing more than a kick about with human friends in the rehoming centre’s fields and playground.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Rufus is a very smart boy and is doing exceptionally well with his ongoing training, a game of footie is his favourite when he’s taking a break. It can take him a while to build a bond with you but once he knows you he makes a wonderful companion.

“Sizzles is a smashing lad who people fall in love with very quickly. Although he takes a little while to get to know you, once he does it’s well worth the wait. He adores human company and would jump at the chance to have a permanent human team mate to play football with.”

Rufus came to the centre in September last year and Sizzles came into the centre’s care just over a year ago.

Since arriving at the rehoming centre, carers soon noticed that Rufus’ favourite pastime was playing football, never tiring of bounding around with a ball.

Staff say Sizzles was notably fond of toys but soon showed a preference for footballs, with a particular love of playing with humans rather than alone.

Tracey said: “Rufus is looking for an adult-only household without visiting children where he could be the only pet. An ideal home for him would be somewhere quiet, with easy access to rural walks where can peacefully explore to his heart’s content. It would be preferable that his new home is within an hour’s drive to the rehoming centre.

“Sizzles would like a quiet home with a calm and predictable routine. He’d like to be the only pet in the home so he can have all the love, toys, food and attention to himself. He’ll need to live in an adult only household with no visiting children and a home within an hour’s drive to the rehoming centre would also be preferable for him.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. If you’d like one of these sporty dogs to join your team, call the rehoming centre on 0300 303 0292.

Tracey added: “While we always do our best to make all of our canine residents feel like champions, the ultimate goal is finding their forever home. If you’re looking for somebody to share your sofa with this World Cup, come down to the centre and meet our two talented hounds.”

