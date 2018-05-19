VIDEO: Worthing celebrates the Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding fever hit Worthing today (Saturday, May 19) as scores celebrated the big event.

People took to the grounds of Broadwater Primary School for a right royal bash with music, a picnic and plenty of bunting.

Royal Wedding fever in Worthing (photo by Eddie Mitchell)

This comes as it was announced today Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan will be the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex - heightening the royal celebrations across the county

One partygoer said, “We’re really really excited to hear that Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, because we’re a really good county.

“Please come to visit us and say hello in Worthing, the kettle’s always on for a cup of tea!”

The royal couple were wed today in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Meghan is the first person ever to be named the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry is only the second person to hold the title of Duke of Sussex.

Video by Eddie Mitchell