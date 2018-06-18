VIDEO: Worthing Race for Life 2018

Hundreds of women and children united for one purpose on Sunday, to help beat cancer.

Among the runners taking part in the annual Worthing Race for Life was a large team from Durrington High School.

Durrington High School students at Worthing Race for Life 2018. Picture: Derek Martin DM1864114a

A total of 281 students and 29 staff completed the 5k course and have so far raised £4,301.52 plus £889.76 in gift aid.

The team's first staff member through was Miss Lizzie Wolstenholme and first student was Keely Taylor from year nine.

Helen Fraser, social media and marketing lead, said: "All the students who participated really enjoyed themselves, with some already asking to do it again next year.

"One girl said it was ‘tiring but really fun’ and they felt ‘proud, happy and relieved to have finished’.

"It was a fantastic way for the school to encourage the students to get active and raise money for a really important cause.

"One of our students, Caitlin Campbell, spoke to the whole crowd before the race started, sharing with them her experience of how important the work of Cancer Research UK is. She also spoke at our assembly on Friday to further motivate the 310 strong team."

READ MORE

PICTURES: Worthing Race for Life 2018

