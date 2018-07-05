VIDEO: Worthing residents and visitors enjoy summer heatwave

Worthing remains basked in glorious sunshine - and residents and visitors are hoping it long continues.

With temperatures soaring, reporter Tom Brown headed down to the seafront to see what people had to say about the weather.

Worthing Beach in the heatwave. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Heading into the weekend (July 7 and 8), the Met Office reported that high pressure is set to build from the Atlantic, with much of the UK staying dry and very warm with sunshine.

It added: “Into the following week we are likely to hold onto the dry, settled and very warm conditions in central and southern areas although some interludes of showery conditions or a few thundery showers are possible at times.

“For the second half of July, the most likely scenario is that the fine weather looks set to predominate across the UK, with mostly dry, sunny and warm conditions, especially in the south. Temperatures overall are likely to be above average during the second half of July, with some further very warm spells possible.

“However, temperatures may return to near average at times, particularly in any changeable spells of weather."

Despite the hot weather being set to continue, the Met Office today (Thursday, July 5) issued a thunderstorm warning. Click here for more information.

