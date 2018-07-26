Visiting student assaulted in incident involving eight youths in Lancing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old French student was assaulted in Lancing.

The student sustained facial injuries in the incident, which took place outside the ASDA in South Street, Lancing at 8.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 25).

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident involved approximately eight youths – all dressed in sports clothes such as tracksuits – one of whom assaulted the boy.

The suspect is described as having brown/red hair which is quite long, freckles, and was wearing a grey T-shirt, police said.

Anyone who saw what happened should report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1548 of 25/07.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.