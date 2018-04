A road has been closed in Worthing town centre after a vulnerable person was found atop a car park.

Chatsworth Road in Worthing was closed around 3.40pm after the person was seen at the top of the High Street car park.

The High Street car park in Chatsworth Road, Worthing

Police officers can be seen around the car park, advising pedestrians and shoppers coming from the Guildbourne Shopping Centre to avoid the area while they speak with the person.

The road has now been reopened.