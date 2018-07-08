Wadars celebrates as desperate dog is rehomed

Staff at Worthing animal rescue charity Wadars are celebrating after finding a new home for Saffron, a Romanian crossbreed who has been with the charity for more than two years.

Saffron was originally brought over to the UK in March 2016 by another charity who thought they had a suitable home lined up, which sadly fell through.

Tracy Cadman, operations manager, said: “Finding a home for Saffy was a real struggle as she wasn’t the most straightforward dog. We don’t have time limits on any of our animals and so we kept trying with her. Saffron’s new owners have spent weeks taking her for walks and to their home so that she could familiarise herself with the surroundings and get to know them properly.

“On behalf of Wadars I would like to say a huge thank you to the staff at the kennels, as well as Wendy, a lady who walked and socialised her, and Naomi from Adolescent Dogs UK, who all put so much effort into making Saffron the dog she is today. Fiona and Douglas are doing everything right and taking things slowly with her so that she settles in properly.”

The charity is currently looking for new homes for more than 40 dogs, cats and rabbits. To find out more, phone 01903 247111 or visit www.wadars.co.uk

