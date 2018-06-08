Wands at the ready! Worthing Children’s Parade takes on a Harry Potter theme

Sparks will fly in the town centre this Saturday as Worthing Children’s Parade takes on a Harry Potter theme.

In its 11th year, the parade is collaborating with Worthing Wormhole, the town’s annual comic convention, ten days before the 21st anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Pupils and teachers from 23 local schools have been hard at work in the run-up to the event, crafting extravagant papier-mâché sculptures, costumes and masks of characters from the series.

The official theme is ‘Harry Potter: Witches, Wizards, Fantastic Beasts and everything in between’.

Parade organisers Chatsmore Catholic High School, with head of art Caroline Woodward at the helm, have set up a workshop scheme where parade artists will go into each school to help with the construction of their three-dimensional ‘big makes’.

Paraders will be joined by comic con veterans from Worthing Wormhole who will use their costume experience to help bring the event to life.

From 10am, at Denton Gardens, the parade will wind its way through the town centre on a wave of samba music before arriving at Steyne Gardens at about 11:30am for an afternoon of family-friendly entertainment including a charity fairground in support of Guild Care.

Further attractions will include circus skills workshop Circus Scene, contemporary dance from the Regnante School of Performing Arts and Worthing Library coding workshops for kids.

Stars of the Harry Potter films will also be making an appearance, including Michael Henbury, a Gringott’s Goblin, and Jon Campling, who played one of Lord Voldemort’s Death Eaters.

Both Worthing Children’s Parade and Worthing Wormhole aim to use their events to encourage young people to read, aided by their literary character themes every year.

The parade is continuing its partnership with the Worthing Artists Open Houses event which also has its opening weekend next Saturday.

The Open Houses will have a stall at the fair at Steyne Gardens where visitors can find out more information about the event.

Worthing Wormhole comic convention takes place on Saturday, November 10 at Worthing Assembly Hall.