Warning after cat found dead and ‘mutilated’ in Goring

Cat owners are being warned to keep their pets inside at night after a cat was found dead and ‘mutilated’ in Goring last week, according to an animal welfare group.

A spokesman from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust, in Orchard Avenue, said: “It has been brought to our attention that a much-loved cat has been found murdered and mutilated in the Goring area.

“We send our sincere condolences to his family.

“We would ask cat owners in and around Worthing to keep vigilant and please keep your cats in at night.

“How someone could do that to a defenceless cat just beggars belief, this person needs help, please report them to the police and let’s stop this before another cat dies, and another family has to grieve.”

Sussex Police has been contacted for a comment.