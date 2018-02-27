Warning as 'careless parking' in Shoreham prevents fire crew access

A warning about 'careless parking' has been issued after a fire engine was prevented from accessing a street in Shoreham.

Shoreham Community Fire Station shared a photo of the engine unable to pass through vehicles parked in Sullington Way, adding that the crew was also unable to access North Street in Shoreham.

A spokesman said: "Careless parking costs lives!

"Fortunately today we were just trying to get to a school for a fire safety talk and show them around the appliance.

"We did the talk but they didn’t get to see the engine. Next time it could be a fire..."