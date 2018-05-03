Warning as work to remove outfall pipes in Lancing begins

Works to remove a disused outfall pipe from Lancing Beach will begin today, in a move which will help improve the beach environment, a Rampion spokesman said.

Rampion will remove Southern Water’s redundant twin outfall pipe, which is located near to the wind farm’s offshore export cables.

Residents are urged to avoid this area as outfall pipes are removed. Photo: Rampion

Beachgoers and sea users are being urged to keep clear of the area around the works.

Rampion has agreed to remove the entire outfall, safely cap this off and then reinstate the beach, a spokesman said.

Work will begin today (Thursday, May 3) and is expected to continue until the end of June or beginning of July.

A spokesman said: “Safety is our priority and with this work being on the beach and near to shore, all surfers, kite surfers, paddle boarders, canoeists, kayakers, sailors, jet skiers, speed boaters, shrimpers, swimmers, walkers and others are advised to stay clear.”

The outfall is located approximately 400m offshore from Lancing Beach.

The southern end of the structure is below mean high water level and is only visible during low spring tide periods.

Rampion will remove the outfall pipes, including their concrete pile supports and cross beams, and around 100 older wooden pile supports.

The outfall pipe will also be capped and sealed 2m beneath the beach gradient level and the beach will then be reinstated to its original level.

On the beach, there will be a cordoned off area for machinery and some of the recovered elements which will be staff 24/7 by a security guard.

A separate turning area at the top of the beach will be put in place to allow vehicles to enter and leave site without impacting the local road network and establishing an access between the compound and turning area.

