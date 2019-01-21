Warning of ice across most of Sussex

A warning has been issued by the Met Office for icy roads and pavements for tomorrow (Tuesday January 22) until noon.

The yellow (be aware) warning covers a large part of the country, including West Sussex and part of East Sussex close to Eastbourne.

Ice weather warning

The Met office says: “A band of rain and hill snow will move south-eastwards across the UK during Monday evening and overnight.

“Behind this, surface temperatures will rapidly fall away with some ice forming on some surfaces.

“Once the rain has cleared, some hail, sleet and snow showers will follow from the north-west, with 1-3cm above 200 metres and some small accumulations expected at lower levels.”