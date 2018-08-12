Warwick Davis and Little People UK inspire Worthing pupils

Pupils and staff at a Worthing school enjoyed an inspiring visit from representatives of Little People UK, a charity supporting people with dwarfism and their families.

Warwick Davis, his actress daughter Annabelle Davis and Simeon Dyer from the charity visited Springfield Infant School, in Sackville Road, to deliver a special assembly on diversity and self-esteem.

Rebecca Wycherley, head teacher, said: “We were delighted that Warwick, Annabelle and Simeon were able to join us for assembly and share their life stories and adventures.

“Warwick was very patient and approachable and the Springfield children were relaxed talking to him and asking him specific questions.”

Springfield has three children with dwarfism at the school and this visit was an excellent opportunity for the families to meet and learn more about the work of this charity.

Mrs Hatfield, a Springfield parent, said: “As successful actors and artists, Warwick and Annabelle are amazing role models. They reminded the children that anything is possible as long as you believe in yourself.”

Warwick and Annabelle have both appeared in Harry Potter and Star Wars films and Annabelle is best known for her award-winning role in CBBC’s The Dumping Ground.

Natalie Collins, inclusion manager, said: “This was a very special visit and a truly inspirational talk for all of our children. The children thought it was amazing hearing about the films Warwick and Anabelle have appeared in.”

Staff from the school have organised a donation to help support the charity and the work it does. For more information about Little People UK, visit www.littlepeopleuk.org

