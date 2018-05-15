Was our Sutton robbed of the title?

Worthing man Sutton Auckett has narrowly missed out on being crowned best Prince Harry lookalike in Europe.

More than 3,000 people entered the easyJet Your Royal Likeness competition to find the closest match to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of the royal wedding.

Sutton, 25, said: “The whole event was very surreal but certainly fun and entertaining. It was great to meet the other finalists selected from all over Europe.”

He was selected as a finalist a week ago and invited to London for the weekend, when the winners were determined following a series of challenges.

Sutton said: “There were four Prince Harry lookalikes and five Meghan lookalikes selected to go to London to have a weekend doing tasks and challenges to see who best resembled the soon-to-be-married couple.”

Judges included Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: Inside the Story, and lookalike expert Susan Scott.

Sutton Auckett in the Prince Harry lookalike final. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep

The winning couple, Rhys Whittock from the UK and teacher Inmaculada Santisteban Serrano from Spain impressed the panel with their regal wave, romantic wedding proposal and bridal bouquet throw.