Watch car engulfed in flames in Worthing

A car in Worthing has been engulfed in flames.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service was called just after midday today (October 13) to a car that was on fire in Goring Road, a spokeswoman said.

One fire engine was sent to the ongoing incident, she added.

The spokeswoman said: “They used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish [the vehicle].

