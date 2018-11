Video from the scene shows our highly-trained firefighters dealing with a fire in a building in Southwick.

The derelict building has reportedly been burning since at least 8.40pm tonight.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown

Footage taken at the scene shows firefighters tackling the blaze, which is now under control, according to the fire service.

No injuries have been reported.