Watch the moment dad-to-be wins car worth £23K from £1 ticket in West Sussex

A chef from Chichester has been left 'shocked' after winning a BMW Mini Cooper S Sport worth £23K after entering a competition for just £1.

Phil Foster, 37, was presented the Midweek Mini competition award at Goodwood Estate, where he works, by BOTB (Best Of The Best) presenter Christian Williams (see video below).

Philip Foster (left) became BOTB's first Midweek Mini winner. Picture courtesy of BOTB

Phil and his wife Jessica are expecting their first baby this year, and Phil said the car will be 'perfect' for the young family.

He said: "We’ve had a shaky start to the year and I’m so shocked and thankful that this happened to me!

“I love Minis, they’re really great cars and owning one will be perfect for when the baby arrives!

“The team knew before I did but they’re kept it a complete secret. They are so great and I’m so blessed to be able to work there. It was lovely to have the surprise - I really had no idea, no one had said anything!”

Picture courtesy of BOTB

The kitchen team at Goodwood Estate were thrilled for their colleague, claiming that it ‘couldn’t have happened to a nice guy’.

Christian said it was 'really great to be able to surprise Phil' at his workplace.

He said: “We've only just launched the Midweek Mini competition and it was lovely to give our first brand new car away to such a great guy.”

Read more about the competition here.