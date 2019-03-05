Watch Worthing High students perform routine at school's new dance studio

Students at Worthing High School were 'excited' to test out the new dance studio and fitness suite which opened at the school last week.

Author Chris Bradford, who was visiting the South Farm Road school to talk about his young samurai novels, used a samurai sword to open the new facilities - see more photos of the opening event here.

The studio, which has mirror-lined walls and a dance barre, and the suite, which has equipment including running and rowing machines, came about thanks to a successful bid for a grant to convert the school’s old gymnasium.

Worthing High School students perform routine at new dance studio

Our photographer took a video of students performing a dance routine at the new studio.

Headteacher Pan Panayiotou said students were ‘excited’ to use the studios and said: “What we’ve been able to do is convert a well-used facility into a very modern, 21st century, state-of-the-art resource.

"It shows we are committed to growing and developing the school, and making it the best in the locality.”

Mr Panayiotou thanked the school's facilities team for their work on the new facilities, particularly Ricky Beasley, community and facilities manager, and Karen Hayler, business manager.

Worthing High School students at the official opening of the studio with author Chris Bradford

He said: “The building has been a huge effort. It was done on time and within budget, and is a real credit to our facilities team."

The new facilities come as students at the school were crowned winners of a Rock Challenge Crawley heat last Monday (February 25).

The school's performance ‘Hidden Within’ was inspired by the painting, The Scream.

Mr Panayiotou thanked head of dance Anna Strudwick and head of drama Jules Bachelor for their work in putting the performance together.

He also thanked school librarians Amanda Phelan and Helen Langley for arranging author visits to the school, like Chris Bradford's visit last week, and for promoting reading among students.

