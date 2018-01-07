WEATHER: Cold and grey start to 2018 to continue

The cold and grey start to 2018 is set to continue, at least for the next week, according to weather reports.

On Monday, temperatures are set to hit a high of six degrees Celsius in Sussex throughout a gloomy, overcast day, according to the Met Office.

Tuesday is expected to see temperatures rise to around eight degrees Celsius before a mixture of rain and sunny spells arrives on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the gloomy, overcast conditions will be with us until the end of the week.

On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will hit a height of eight degrees Celsius.

Temperatures will drop to around three degrees Celsius each night this week.