Weather warning: ice and snow hit Sussex

Drivers are being told to pack snow kits and take precautions after Highways England and the Met Office issued snow warnings.

There is a chance of travel delays on roads as well as disrupted train services.

Anyone wishing to travel should check routes before they leave and follow the latest advice.

The Met Office has warned that ‘significant areas of snow’ will affect southern England, with snow showers also in the south east.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “Our gritter drivers will be out treating our roads around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed if you need to travel because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”

Nicola Maxey from the Met Office said: “It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Met Office forecast and warnings for your area to ensure you’re up to date with the latest situation.

“You can do this by checking the Met Office website for the daily forecast or our warnings page, or you could download our weather app which will ensure you can keep up to date while you are out and about. With the latest weather information for your area, you will be able to prepare for what is in store and plan your activities accordingly.”

Further information can be found at www.highways.gov.uk/traffic