Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Worthing as UK could see hottest day of the year so far
It’s set to be another wonderfully sunny day in Worthing.
Temperatures are set to reach highs of 21C in the town.
The Met Office said it would be ‘fine and very warm with sunshine’ for the south east today.
“A fine day, with lengthy periods of sunshine across the region,” a spokesman said.
“Feeling very warm given the light winds, with temperatures peaking in the high-twenties degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 28 °C.”
With temperatures set to rise across the country, it could be the hottest day of the year so far for the UK.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Worthing on Sunday:
11am - Sunny and light winds - 19C
12pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 19C
1pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 19C
2pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 19C
3pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 20C
4pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 20C
5pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 20C
6pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 20C
7pm - Sunny and light winds - 19C
8pm - Sunny and light winds - 19C
9pm - Sunny and light winds - 17C
10pm - A clear sky and light winds - 16C
11pm - A clear sky and light winds - 15C