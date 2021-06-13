Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Worthing as UK could see hottest day of the year so far

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 21C in the town.

The Met Office said it would be ‘fine and very warm with sunshine’ for the south east today.

“A fine day, with lengthy periods of sunshine across the region,” a spokesman said.

It's set to be another sunny day

“Feeling very warm given the light winds, with temperatures peaking in the high-twenties degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 28 °C.”

With temperatures set to rise across the country, it could be the hottest day of the year so far for the UK.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Worthing on Sunday:

11am - Sunny and light winds - 19C

12pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 19C

1pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 19C

2pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 19C

3pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 20C

4pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 20C

5pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 20C

6pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 20C

7pm - Sunny and light winds - 19C

8pm - Sunny and light winds - 19C

9pm - Sunny and light winds - 17C

10pm - A clear sky and light winds - 16C