Sussex weather: forecast for Saturday, November 6

Sussex weather forecast

Today will see sunny spells this morning and in the early afternoon, according to the Met Office.

Cloud will then thicken from the northwest bringing patchy light rain or drizzle.

However, many places will remain dry, the Met Office said.

It will be mild but becoming breezy inland and windy along the coast.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 13°C.

The Met Office said it will be cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle initially this evening, before largely becoming dry.

It will be breezy inland, but windy along the south coast.