It is another cloudy start this morning, with a band of rain spreading southwards.

The Met Office says this will turn showery with some bright or sunny spells by the afternoon.

Some heavy showers are likely, it adds, possibly thundery.

Sussex weather forecast for Sunday, August 1

The maximum temperature forecast for today is 22 degrees Celsius.

By tonight, any showers will fade quite quickly to leave a fine night with a few clear spells, with variable amounts of cloud, according to the Met Office.