Sussex weather: Your forecast for Saturday, August 14
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Saturday, August 14.
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 9:21 am
Eastbourne and Hastings are in for a sunny day with a gentle breeze.
Brighton will start off with cloud lingering but this afternoon the sun will be out in full force.
Horsham will be a bit cloudier with a chance of sunny spells later this afternoon.
Worthing is in for a sunny Saturday.
Chichester will see a mix of sun and cloud all day.
Temperatures will reach highs of 21 and drop to 15 tonight.