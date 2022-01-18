Sussex weather: your forecast for Tuesday, January 18
A yellow weather warning is in place for Sussex because fog is likely to cause slower travel and possible hazardous driving conditions this morning.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 7:20 am
There may also be disruption in places and the fog is expected to last until midday.
There is a less than five percent chance of rain this morning but that will increase to about ten percent by 1pm.
The temperature will be about 1°C in the early morning, rising to about 4°C by 9am and peaking at about 8°C at 3pm before slightly falling again.
Sunsrise is at 7.55am and sunset is 4.29pm.