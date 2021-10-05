Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, October 5

It will clear away eastwards during the morning, with drier and brighter conditions developing.

But later it will turn cloudier with outbreaks of rain and stronger winds arriving from the west in the afternoon, the Met Office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 15°C.

Sussex weather

Later it will be cloudy with further outbreaks of rain during the evening and overnight.

The Met Office said the rain will gradually clear away into the North Sea by dawn.

It will be windy, with gales in coastal areas.