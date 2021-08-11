Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, August 11

A ‘bright morning with hazy, sunny spells’ is predicted across the region by the Met Office.

West Sussex is expected to have a very sunny day with clear skies from 5am – 7pm along with a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain.

Highs of 20° at 1pm and lows of 13° this morning are predicted in the county.

Weather news

East Sussex isn’t expected to have as clear of a day but sunshine is forecasted between 11am – 4pm with a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain.

East Sussex will see highs of 19° between 1pm – 5pm and lows of 13° this morning, according to the Met Office.