Watch heavy rain hit Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham

Thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the region last night causing high levels of surface water to build up on the roads.

Videos show the A259 in Worthing and Lancing covered with water, with lorries having to manoeuvre carefully.

Surface water on the roads in Worthing and Lancing

Following a warm and muggy evening, torrential rain affected all parts of Sussex, with half an inch of rain falling in Hastings in just one hour, according to BBC Sussex.

Railway lines in Haywards Heath were blocked this morning due to flooding caused by the heavy rain. Trains are now able to run but are subject to delays.

The rest of the day is set to be mainly dry with sunny spells. It will continue to feel hot and humid, with temperatures reaching up to 26 degrees in the South East, according to the Met Office.

