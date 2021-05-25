Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Tuesday, May 25).
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 8:43 am
Updated
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 8:44 am
The Met Office said it will be a mostly cloudy day but some bright or sunny spells are expected.
The weather will staying mostly dry but isolated showers are possible, mainly during the afternoon.
Breezy winds are expected with a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be seven degrees Celsius.
The Met Office said any showers will ease by the evening, with clear spells developing. Some thicker cloud could spread south during the early hours of Wednesday but it is likely to stay dry.