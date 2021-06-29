Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Tuesday, June 29).
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:37 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:40 am
The Met Office predicts it will be a mostly cloudy day across the South East, with 'increasing chance of showers later'.
'A few outbreaks of showery rain' is expected through the morning.
The 'odd brighter spell is likely' during the afternoon but 'more widespread showers' are expected to developing by the evening.
The maximum temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius.