Sadly, the answer is ‘not long’– while today’s sunshine will continue into the evening, showers are forecast tomorrow.

They are expected to start after 6am continue until lunchtime. The afternoon looks a little brighter, with some sunny spells, before drizzle takes over again later.

Saturday night and Sunday should be dry, right up until 8pm, when most people will be indoors for the England versus Italy Euro 2020 final.

Worthing is enjoying some sunshine, but how long will it last?

Showers will then persist on Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, although sunny spells are expected.