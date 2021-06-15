After a gorgeous weekend – click here for pictures of people enjoying Worthing’s sunshine – the warm, sunny weather is expected to continue today and tomorrow,

But things are likely to change on Thursday, when some rain is forecast and the Met Office even issuing a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Here is what you can expect in the coming hours and days...

Today is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the low 20s, with cloud tonight and lows of 12 degrees Celcius.

Worthing in the sunshine this weekend

Tomorrow will bring much of the same and could even be slightly warmer.

But things are expected to change tomorrow night, with rain forecast for about 10pm, with thunderstorms expected to follow.

They are forecast to continue throughout Thursday morning, although we can also expect some sunny spells and temperatures still in the low 20s.

After a dry Thursday afternoon more rain is expected on Friday and Sunday, with Saturday hopefully offering some sunny respite – but with temperatures below 20 degrees Celcius.

The Met Office warning for thunderstorms runs from 6pm tomorrow to 6am on Friday.

They yellow warning says there is ‘a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds’.