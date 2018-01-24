Well-known Worthing homeless man is missing

A well-known homeless man has gone missing in Worthing.

Sam Oakford, 26, was staying at a guest house for the homeless in the town but has not been seen since last Wednesday (January 17), according to police.

Sam is well known among the homeless community, but has not been seen or heard from by family and friends who have been looking for him, police said.

Police describe him as white, 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with short dark brown hair.

They said he is ‘probably wearing a dark grey hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms’.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who has seen him is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 469 of 22/01.