West Sussex charity calls for volunteers to help with innocent smoothie fundraising campaign

With the return of the Big Knit campaign, Age UK Horsham District is calling for people to get knitting.

The campaign is recruiting knitters across the UK to create 1.6m hats to adorn innocent smoothie bottles.

For each hat-wearing smoothie sold, Age UK gets 25p to help older people.

Gary Hardley, head of community activities at Age UK West Sussex said: “It’s such a fun campaign to get behind and it does so much to help older people in our area.

“Whether you are a knitting ninja, purling pro, crochet connoisseur or just keen to have a go it’s time to get wild about wool and join the Big Knit.”

To find out more visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/westsussex or contact your nearest centre.

Participating centres are Crawley, Littlehampton, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath.