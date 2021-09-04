One appliance from Worthing Fire Station attended a fire in the open on the A259 in Goring just after 7.30pm.

'Approximately 5x5 metres' of hay was found alight on a field off Goring Street, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Video footage from the scene shows a crew using a high pressure hose reel to tackle the fire. They left the scene within 20 minutes, the fire service said.

Later in the evening, just after 11.50pm, firefighters were mobilised to an incident on Selsey High Street.

The fire service confirmed that a catering trailer was found alight.