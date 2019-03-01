Two figures silhouetted against a snowy backdrop, with the trees the other side of Broadwater Green barely visible

What a difference a year makes – see our area covered in snow just 12 months ago

After the unseasonably warm end to February, it is hard to believe how different things were a year ago.

While the warm weather and sunshine may already be a distant memory, the weather is still completely different to how February, 2018, ended, with Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham blanketed in snow.

After sunny weather, it is hard to believe the area was covered in snow this time a year ago
After sunny weather, it is hard to believe the area was covered in snow this time a year ago
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Clive and Katja Lindsay and daughter Cataleya, then 16 months, in the snow in Broadwater
Clive and Katja Lindsay and daughter Cataleya, then 16 months, in the snow in Broadwater
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
This snowy scene in Worthing is a world away from the weather we have recently been enjoying
This snowy scene in Worthing is a world away from the weather we have recently been enjoying
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The snowfall meant Broadwater Green was anything but
The snowfall meant Broadwater Green was anything but
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6