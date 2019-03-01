What a difference a year makes – see our area covered in snow just 12 months ago

While the warm weather and sunshine may already be a distant memory, the weather is still completely different to how February, 2018, ended, with Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham blanketed in snow.
After the unseasonably warm end to February, it is hard to believe how different things were a year ago.
