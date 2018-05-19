Where in Sussex Harry and Meghan could visit as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex – so where will they be visiting first?

Chichester and Lewes are the two county towns of West and East Sussex, so they should be high up on the list.

Herstmonceux Castle

While Hastings is a strong contender with its historical significance – with Pevensey and Battle joining it as iconic sites of where William the Conqueror started his conquest.

The soon-to-be-wed couple have also been formally invited to the the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.

Chair of the economic development and culture committee Alan Robins said: “We are thrilled to have Harry and Meghan as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“As Brighton and Hove is one of the largest cities in Sussex, we hope they visit as soon as they can.

Arundel cathedral, photo by Steve Cobb

“We think a visit to the Royal Pavilion would be the perfect start to getting to know the area. It is beautiful, lavish and fascinating and a perfect place for a romantic visit.”

Harry’s great-great-great-great-great uncle, King George IV built the seaside palace, after all.

Speaking of Brighton, Harry’s grandfather HRH Prince Philip opened the i360 – so maybe he will take his new bride for a trip up the attraction.

But other regal locations across Sussex include Arundel Castle, Herstmonceux Castle, and Chichester Cathedral.

Where do you think they should visit?