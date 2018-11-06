Where the Coca-Cola Christmas truck is visiting in 2018

The locations for this year’s Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour have been announced.
However Sussex fans who regard taking a selfie with the red drinks truck as a Christmas tradition are going to be sorely disappointed, with the nearest location Croydon.
A Coca-Cola spokesperson said “We try to cover as much of the country as we can but unfortunately we can’t visit every town and city.
“We update the route every year, making sure we visit locations which are easily accessible from the surrounding areas.
“This year we are spending longer in each location, allowing those in nearby areas more time to travel to their nearest truck.”
The Christmas truck visited Eastbourne in 2015 and 2016.
RELATED STORY: When Coca-Cola truck announced it was returning to Eastbourne
This year’s tour has been scaled back a bit, kicking off on November 9 in Glasgow and taking in only 24 locations nationwide before finishing in London on December 16.
Here’s all the details of where the truck is visiting:
Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November: Silverburn Centre, Glasgow
Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 November: Princesshay, Exeter
Sunday 11 November: Tesco Extra, Rutherglen
Tuesday 13 November: ASDA, Taunton
Wednesday 14 November: Tesco, Newcastle Upon Tyne
Thursday 15 and Friday 16 November: Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth
Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Queen Street City Centre, Cardiff
Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Fox Valley, Sheffield
Wednesday 21 November: Tesco, Swansea
Wednesday 21 November: Asda Pudsey, Leeds
Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough
Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol
Wednesday 28 November: ASDA Eastlands, Manchester
Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, Doncaster
Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Pier Approach, Bournemouth
Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 December: Serpentine Green, Peterborough
Thursday 6 and Friday 7 December: Victoria Retail Park, Nottingham
Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 December: Jingle Bell Ball, London
Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Queensferry
Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Watford
Wednesday 12 December: Tesco, Borehamwood
Thursday 13 December: Tesco, Sutton Coldfield
Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: East Side Green, Birmingham
Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: Valley Retail & Leisure Park, Croydon
This is the eighth year the truck has completed it’s tour of the UK, travelling more than 737,000 miles.
Anyone who visits the truck will be able to enjoy a free 150ml can of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Original Taste.
READ MORE: Greggs is selling pigs in blankets and bringing back festive bakes for its Christmas menu