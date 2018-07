As Worthing continues to bask in the current heatwave, here is where you can buy electric fans to cool off.

Wilkinsons in the Guildborne Centre: in stock

Robert Dyas in South Street: in stock

Beales in South Street: sold out, expecting a delivery later today

Argos in Montague Street: sold out, expecting deliveries by the beginning of August

Debenhams in South Street: sold out

The Range in Ham Road: sold out, expecting a delivery soon