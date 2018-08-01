Why the weather vane has been removed from a Shoreham church

You may have noticed the weather vane is missing from the tower at St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham.

Never fear, it has not gone for good and will return.

'It will be good to see it working and showing the wind direction once again'

Tarrant Specialist Earthing Contractors has been called in for essential maintenance work to the flagpole and so it was decided to regild the weather vane and sphere at the same time.

Churchwarden Ian Tompkin explained: “The weather vane has been stuck in the same position for some while, so it will be good to see it working and showing the wind direction once again.”

The work is expected to take about a month and is costing £10,000.

The church has to find the money for this essential work to the flagpole, so if anyone would like to contribute towards the cost, all donations will be gratefully received and can be left at the Parish Centre, 1 New Road, Shoreham.

St Mary’s is a landmark building in Shoreham town centre and it is known as the town church. Many people use it to check the time, so will have looked up to see the weather vane at the same time. The clock was repaired in 2014 following a major overhaul in 2007, the first in 33 years.

