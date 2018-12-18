Wick fire: 'Hero' grandson praised for saving his grandmother from house fire

A Wick man has been hailed a ‘hero’ after helping to get his grandmother out of their burning home.

Firefighters were called to a three-storey property in Colebrook Road yesterday (December 17) after a fire broke out in the garage.

Adam Noakes was hailed as a 'hero' for his actions during the fire. Pic: Steve Robards

Adam Noakes, 19, was alone in the house with his grandmother Evelyn, who is in her 80s, and was first to discover the fire.

“It’s never something you think you are going to experience yourself,” he said.

“I was upstairs in the bathroom when the lights started flickering and went out, then the fire alarm started going off and I went downstairs to see fire coming up out of the garage.

“So I went straight upstairs to check on Grandma. We couldn’t get through the front door because of the flames so I led her out the back into the garden.”

Adam said that while he felt ‘panicked’, adrenaline took over as he raised Evelyn, who has restricted movement, out of her chair.

Evelyn was treated in hospital overnight for smoke inhalation.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters were called to the scene at 3.47pm on Monday and remained at the property to assist until 12.38am the next morning.

The spokesman said 70 per cent of the garage was destroyed, including the contents, and five per cent of the home.

Jamie Noakes, whose sister Lucy also lives at the property, said if it was not for Adam it could have been much worse.

“The real hero is my nephew,” he said. “He got my mum out just in time – I don’t think my mum would be here now otherwise.”

Adam said the family managed to salvage Christmas presents, but many of their belongings were covered in soot and ash.

They will not be able to spend Christmas at home, he said, and were unsure where they would be for Christmas Day.

The fire service said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A power cut as a result of the fire left dozens of homes without electricity last night.