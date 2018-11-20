Wick lifeboat skipper says goodbye after nearly 35 years of service

A member of the Wick Lifeboat crew received a surprising final call after standing down from almost 35 years of service.

Ian Cormack has served as coxswain of the lifeboat for 18 years and was surprised by an emotional tribute from his colleagues.

Through liaison with the Coastguard, Mr Cormack received a false message to his pager – but instead of responding to an emergency call, he was greeted by crew members at the base for a moving farewell.

Mr Cormack said: “It’s been a week of mixed emotions, as the realisation that my almost 18 and a half years as coxswain of Wick Lifeboat is almost at an end.

“It has been an honour to have served the RNLI and the local community for all that time. I’ve had good times, bad times, funny time and sad times, but the one thing that never ever changed was the backing I received from the crew and officials at the station and most importantly, my long-suffering wife Margaret. For that, I thank them from the bottom of my heart. Without that backing and trust, a coxswain is nothing.

“However, it is now time to get away from 24/7 call and find time to catch up on things I want to do. Silly things like taking the dog a walk more than 4 or 5 minutes from the car, be able to say today we’re going a run to Inverness without having to look to get someone to cover me and yes, maybe even go for a pint now and then.”

“To the crew, thanks for your commitment and may you always come home safe.

“To our very special fundraising team, a massive thanks for all you’ve raised and achieved. You managed to grow from nothing to be one of the most effective fundraising teams in the whole of the RNLI and your efforts never ceased to amaze.

“Finally, to the public, local businesses, fishermen, donors and anyone that helped out in any way whatsoever. A huge personal thanks from me for the fantastic support you have given me and the station over the years. Again, without that support, the RNLI simply would not exist.”

Mr Cormack has pledged to aid his successor and has offered to remain at the station as a volunteer.

