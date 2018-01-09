Widespread power cut hits Worthing

A power cut is affecting hundreds of homes in Worthing.

Uk Power Networks said it was first reported at around 2.30pm and is affecting the BN11 2 postcodes.

It was caused by a fault with an underground electricity cable, and is due to be restored between 4pm and 5pm.

A spokesman said: “Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.”

The power has been restored to Worthing; however the issue seems to still be affecting Lancing, with a report logged at 5.10pm this afternoon in the village.