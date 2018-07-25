Widespread power cut in Worthing 'affected thousands of homes'

A widespread power cut in Worthing has reportedly affected thousands of homes this afternoon.

According to the UK Power Networks website, the power cuts are affecting Goring, Hangleton, Broadwater, and central Worthing and Tarring north of the railway line.

Five post codes and at least 520 households are currently affected, and UK Power Networks have received at least 20 phone calls from customers, according to the website.

At around 4pm, engineers were dispatched to sort out the problem. An online statement said: "At this point we think the issue is an underground cable fault affecting 3750 properties. "However, we have been able to divert power, restoring 3230 customers.

"Using an average timescale for this type of power cut, we're looking to have power back on between 5.30pm and 6.30pm."