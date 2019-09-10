Woman collapses in the road in Worthing town centre

A woman has collapsed in a road in Worthing town centre.

According to South East Coast Ambulance Service, paramedics were called to South Street, near Lloyds bank, at 1.30pm today (September 10) to reports a person had fallen and was injured.

An eyewitness said the elderly woman had fallen in the road, which meant buses could not get past. She was flanked by two buses whose drivers had turned their engines off.

The ambulance spokesman said the person who called 999 had ‘helpfully blocked the road’ to keep the woman safe.

She was moved out of the road by paramedics and they were still at the scene assessing the patient to see if they needed further treatment.

Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening at this time, the spokesman said.