Woman found dead at Southwick house

A woman was found dead at a house in Southwick today, police have confirmed.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were alerted to the ‘unexplained’ death this afternoon (March 14).

The woman was found dead at a house in Manor Hall Road, Southwick

Here is how we broke the news earlier: ‘Unexplained’ death in Southwick sparks police response

A spokesman has since said: “We were called after concerns for a woman in a house in Manor Hall Road, Southwick, at 2.15pm.

“Sadly the woman was found dead. The death has been referred to the coroner.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.