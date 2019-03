A woman was rescued from the sea at Worthing last night, with coastguard and lifeboat services called to assist.

Police said they were made aware of a person seen going into the sea near Worthing Pier at around 11.25pm.

Emergency services off the coast at Worthing 18-03-19

Shoreham RNLI and Shoreham coastguard crews were called and immediately searched the shoreline, before the RNLI lifeboat crew located the woman in the water.

At 12.20am the woman was pulled from the sea and taken to hospital, police said.

