Woman rescued from water in Hove

A woman was rescued from the water in Hove last night.

Brighton Lifeboat and HM Coastguard Shoreham were alerted to the incident at 11pm, along with the police.

A spokesman for Brighton Lifeboat said: “We had a call from the police about a female in water at Adelaide Crescent, Hove.

“We responded and the Shoreham Coastguard and when we both got there the female was in care of Sussex Police.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We received a call with regard to female in the sea. The female had returned to the beach when police arrived.”