Woman’s body found in East Preston hotel

A woman who was found dead in a hotel in East Preston took her own life.

Andrea Marston’s body was found in her room in the Premier Inn in Roundstone Lane, East Preston, on October 11 last year.

The Premier Inn in Roundstone Lane, East Preston. Picture: Google Maps

The inquest into her death was held on Tuesday at Crawley Coroners’ Court.

The 45-year-old nurse, who lived in Highcliffe, Dorset, checked in to the hotel before checking out and then checking in again, the inquest heard.

When the mother did not check out on time, management went in to her room and made the tragic discovery. They called police and paramedics, who confirmed her death.

The post-mortem, carried out at Worthing Hospital on October 15, found that she died of asphyxiation.

Senior coroner Penelope Schofield concluded that the cause of her death was suicide, and passed on her ‘sincere condolences’ to Andrea’s family at this time.